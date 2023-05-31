Great Lakes Advocate
The proposed development was on the former TAFE site

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
May 31 2023 - 6:00pm
The block is a former TAFE site. Picture Google Maps.
Councillors were unanimous when they voted in favour of a development application (DA) to demolish structures in Taree Street, Tuncurry to make way for a Torrens Title subdivision.

