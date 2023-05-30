FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks rugby league side captain, Sam Whitbread confirmed the club was committed to the Group Three season, despite the troubles that have beset the club.
For the third consecutive week Forster's game was called off early due to the NSWRL's Mercy Rule.
The Hawks were beaten 60-0 by premiers Port City at Port Macquarie.
This week at least the Hawks are at home, playing semi-final contenders Macleay Valley.
Whitbread said the first 20 minutes against the Breakers was their best opening to a game all season.
"It was one of our better starts to the year. We kept them down their end and defended really well together," he said.
Whitbread was also convinced his team were committed to finishing the season.
"I know all the boys are committed," he said.
We've got a few boys - myself included - driving up from Newcastle every week to play a game.- Hawks captain, Sam Whitbread
"We've got a few boys - myself included - driving up from Newcastle every week to play a game.
"When we get a few back from injury and suspension we'll bounce back.
"All we need is one win and the heads are back up and we're cheering again."
The Hawks should have at least two players back from suspension this week, however, still have a lengthy list of injured players.
Forster was forced to forfeit the reserve grade against the Breakers.
The Hawks women's league tag side had the bye last week and will play Wingham on Saturday.
Forster sits in fourth place on the competition ladder.
Forster's under 18s lost to the strong Port City side 22-14.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.