For a third consecutive week Forster's game has been called off early due to the NSWRL's Mercy Rule

May 31 2023 - 7:00am
Forster captain Sam Whitbread confronts the Port City defence during the game at Port Macquarie. Photo Port News
FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks rugby league side captain, Sam Whitbread confirmed the club was committed to the Group Three season, despite the troubles that have beset the club.

