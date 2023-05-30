Police appeal to help locate missing man

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing for assistance from the public to help locate a man who has past links to the Wootton area.
He also is believed to frequent the Taree, Wingham, Old Bar and surrounding areas.
Twenty-three-year-old Jack Ballantine has two outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence offences.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Taree police on 5594 8299, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.