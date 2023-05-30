SOUTHERN United coach, Jonathon Newman is confident the club can field three sides if promoted into the Newcastle Zone 1 football competition next year.
The Ospreys have dominated Zone 2 so far this season and remain unbeaten from seven games.
"If we finish on top of the regular season table, regardless of finals matches, we will be promoted,'' Newman said.
"As things stand to go up to Zone League 1, we would have to field three sides," he said.
"We are interested to see if the review of zone football taking place in Newcastle will see the third team requirement scrapped, but if it's still a requirement then it's one we would have to meet.''
Newman said the Ospreys currently has a squad of 38.
"Essentially we've already got the third side,'' he said.
"I'd hope we'll attract some new faces as well - there's already expressions of interest coming from some of the young up and coming talent locally and I know there are players currently travelling to Newcastle to train and play who are looking at us as a preferable option.''
Tuncurry-Forster currently fields two teams in the one grade with the Football Mid North Coast Southern League where Great Lakes also is represented.
Tuncurry-Forster Gold leads the competition after six games with Great Lakes Vikings equal second while Tuncurry-Forster Black sits in sixth spot.
"We discussed a third side for Southern United with Great Lakes and Tuncurry before this season started,'' Newman said.
"Both were very supportive of the idea, but given that we would have been fielding a third team in the same competition as those two clubs this season, we decided not to pursue it for 2023.
"I'm confident we would be able to meet the requirements, whatever they are, of the higher leagues.''
Football Mid North Coast is also hoping for a Forster-Tuncurry presence in the Zone Premier League (ZPL) next year.
The ZPL kicked off this season following the demise of the Coastal Premier League, where Southern United played in 2022.
Southern United was the most southern club in the Coastal League, but is the most northern in the Newcastle Zone.
However, Newman said there's no immediate push for a name change.
Southern United meets Bellbird this Saturday at South Street.
"Bellbird come here on the back of a great draw against Cooks Hill, a win against Greta-Branxton and a narrow loss to up-and-coming Barnsley,'' Newman said.
"The game is sure to have some physicality about it and I expect a strong challenge.''
