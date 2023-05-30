Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United remain undefeated from seven matches

By Mick McDonald
Updated May 30 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 12:00pm
Brock Gutherson scored two goals as Southern United thumped Nelson Bay 5-0 in the Newcastle Zone 2 game last weekend. The Ospreys host Bellbird at South Street on Saturday.
SOUTHERN United coach, Jonathon Newman is confident the club can field three sides if promoted into the Newcastle Zone 1 football competition next year.

