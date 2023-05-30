Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forster Men's Bowling Club patron pairs championship and mixed pairs championship

By Allan Hughes
Updated May 30 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patron pairs champions, Clinton Doust and Peter Watts, are presented with their trophy by John Bagnall. Picture supplied.
Patron pairs champions, Clinton Doust and Peter Watts, are presented with their trophy by John Bagnall. Picture supplied.

The Forster Men's Bowling Club held the patron pairs championships and mixed pairs championship during May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.