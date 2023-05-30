The Forster Men's Bowling Club held the patron pairs championships and mixed pairs championship during May.
This championship was played between the top graders and the lower grade.
The final was played between the duo of Jeff Moyes and Justin Costa against Peter Watts and Clinton Doust.
Team Doust got off to a flying start and after six ends led 14 nil, a trend which continued throughout the game.
The score at the 11th end was 20-3, and after 16 ends the sore was 27-4.
Well done Peter and Clinton.
In the mixed pairs championship, It did not go well for Sarina and Graham for the first six ends falling behind 10 nil.
Then, on the seventh end things started to change with Sarina and Graham picking up the next three ends.
However opponents, Julie Scott and Mick Pole came back and after 15 ends led 18-9 and went ahead to win 26 to 11.
Both teams did well to reach the final as competition was fierce in the opening rounds.
