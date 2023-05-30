Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

More honours for league great Danny Buderus

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Buderus is in the NSWRL Hall of Fame
Danny Buderus is in the NSWRL Hall of Fame

TAREE'S Danny Buderus was inducted into the NSWRL Hall of Fame last week at a swanky function held at The Star Event Centre in Pyrmont.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.