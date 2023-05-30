Topping the bill will be the clash between unbeaten sides Port City and Old Bar at Port on Sunday. These two sides are favoured to meet in the grand final this year. Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys concedes that thrashing an understrength Taree City last Saturday isn't the perfect preparation for the game, however, the Breakers also had a relatively easy day when accounting for Forster-Tuncurry. For the third successive week for Hawks the Mercy Rule was applied when the Breakers moved 60 points clear.