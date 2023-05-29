SOUTHERN United maintained their unbeaten start to the Newcastle Zone 2 football season with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Nelson Bay at Nelson Bay.
Coach Jonathon Newman described the effort as a 'very solid performance.'
"We were expecting a tight tussle as Nelson Bay have been strong this season,'' Newman said.
There was little in the opening exchanges to indicate the Ospreys would have a comfortable day. However, Troy Chipperfield opened the scoring from a penalty spot in the 26th minute and then Brock Gutherson made it 2-0 at the 40 minute mark, heading home from close range after a Lachlan France corner.
France, who was a revelation at striker, scored the Ospreys' third just before halftime with a cool 1 v 1 finish. Great goalkeeping kept Roan Whiteman off the scoresheet after he slalomed past a couple of defenders and drilled a powerful shot that looked goal-bound until the Nelson Bay keeper launched himself at it and France hit the underside of the crossbar with a great strike.
"At halftime with the score 3-0 in our favour the talk was to really go on with the match,'' Newman said.
That's what happened with goals from Blake Barnes-Riddell and a screamer from Gutherson to put the game to bed with the final score Nelson Bay 0 SUFC 5.
Southern's reserves were a bit shell shocked early as the league's most free scoring side scored three goals in a blistering first half and then gave themselves breathing space with a fourth early in the second. But to their credit the Ospreys didn't give up, scoring two (Bailey McMahon and Kaiden Franks) and Sunny Mallia almost made it three with a fine strike that tested the opposition keeper.
Final score Nelson Bay reserve grade 4 SUFC 2.
Southern United will host Bellbird at South Street on Saturday.
