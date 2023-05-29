Great Lakes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Southern United maintains unbeaten start to Newcastle Zone 2 season

Updated May 30 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brock Gutherson scored two goals as Southern United accounted for Nelson Bay 5-0 at Nelson Bay.
Brock Gutherson scored two goals as Southern United accounted for Nelson Bay 5-0 at Nelson Bay.

SOUTHERN United maintained their unbeaten start to the Newcastle Zone 2 football season with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Nelson Bay at Nelson Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.