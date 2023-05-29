FORSTER Tuncurry Dolphins will host unbeaten Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition leaders Wauchope Thunder on Saturday.
The Dolphins go into the game on the back of successive wins. However, Thunder have been in red hot form and thrashed Manning Ratz 45-7 in the last round clash at Wauchope.
Forster women will be looking to get back into the winner's circle after losing to the impressive Gloucester Cockies.
Games will kick off from 1.45pm
The Dolphins scored a tough 13-6 win over an improved Old Bar side at Tuncurry last weekend.
Minus some key personnel through injury and other reasons it certainly wasn't easy. The game was a very torrid affair from the outset with both teams defence being up for the task, with penalty goals being the order of the day. The Clams led 6-3 at halftime and there was plenty of room for improvement from Forster.
The attack seemed to come together in the second half with multiple raids finally ending with a try to club captain Aaron Booby and with the conversion successful the Dolphins pulled in front and never looked back, kicking one more penalty goal to secure a 13-6 victory.
All players had a part in the win but some standouts were definitely Ollie and Max Wynne, who are just getting better and better with every game, Kaleb Trudgett and Neil Flanders were also unstoppable up front. Special mention to the "retired" Dolphins who suited up and sat on the bench to ensure there was a full squad.
The women's 10s were looking to build on their great win from last game against a red hot Gloucester side who are undefeated. Unfortunately the Cockies showed exactly why they are the benchmark team this year. Forster tried hard with a rising injury toll and a few simple mistakes the game got away from them eventually losing 27-5 with Gabby Bolt scoring Forster's only points for the day.
The players remain upbeat knowing that although the result didn't go their way they will be definitely be better for the hit out.
There was no lack of effort with honourable mentions to Lallira Simon, Kirra Bolt and Kiana Simon who along with the others worked tirelessly to change the outcome.
The girls can't wait to go again this weekend against Wauchope.
