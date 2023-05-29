Learn about the web at MidCoast Libraries

MidCoast Libraries is hosting information sessions around the region to help members of the community learn all about the internet.
The online world can be confusing for many people, so the library team has come together to run you through all the things you need to know before going online.
Learn the good and bad about the internet by attending one, or all three, of the different sessions.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 30 May at the Wingham library there will be free one-on-one sessions for residents to learn about the nbn where you can learn how to access and understand how to connect with tech and connection issues discussed.
This will be held from 10.30am until 4.30pm.
Bookings are essential by calling Wingham library on 6553 4555.
On Wednesday, May 31 sessions will be held at Tea Gardens library.
The first session will start at 10.30am and residents can learn about and how to recognise phone and internet scams.
The second session will kick off at 1pm and the course will run through how the internet can make all our lives easier.
Bookings for both sessions are essential and can be done through the MidCoast Libraries website or by calling Taree library on 6592 5290.
For more information on the sessions click on the links below.
