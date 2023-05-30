Great Lakes Advocate
MusicNSW has appointed a regional musical coordinator the the Mid North Coast

Julia Driscoll
Julia Driscoll
May 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Ali Buckley is the newly appointed MusicNSW regional music director for Orana, Upper Hunter and Mid North Coast. Picture supplied
Ali Buckley is the newly appointed MusicNSW regional music director for Orana, Upper Hunter and Mid North Coast. Picture supplied

Emerging musical artists in the Mid-Coast have an avenue to help with touring regional NSW and learning about the business.

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

