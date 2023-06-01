He's just three-months-old and is without a permanent home.
Little Hudson came to Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue, Forster from Gloucester District Vets after being handed in as a stray in early May.
The adorable little pup had been handed in and sadly, was not reclaimed by his owner.
He has completed his council mandatory impound time with Sweet Pea - due to his young age - and will soon be available for adoption.
Keep an eye on the Sweet Pea website and Facebook page for further details.
Hudson has been described as a wonderful bundle of joy and is sure to provide hours of fun to his very lucky new family.
His favourite toys are tug ropes and anything that squeaks.
