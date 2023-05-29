Great Lakes Advocate
Limeburners Creek Bridge being replaced

Updated May 30 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 7:00am
The Limburners Creek Bridge is being replaced by MidCoast Council. Picture supplied
MidCoast Council will begin replacing the 80-year-old Limeburners Creek Bridge on The Bucketts Way, Limeburners Creek later this week.

