After three relatively cool and wet summers the Black Summer Bushfires of 2019-20 might seem like an event from the distant past.
For many, however, the bushfires that raged through the Mid-Coast area in November 2019 and the devastation the fires wreaked is still very much part of their everyday lives, in both their daily memory and in the landscape around them.
The Bushfire Resilient Gardens Project, the brainchild of the MidCoast Growers Network, seeks to help people who were directly impacted by the Black Summer Bushfires in the MidCoast Council area to redesign their gardens to be bushfire resilient.
To do this the project has engaged 15 property owners who have been affected by the bushfires as participants in the project.
Margaret Beard of Tinonee is one of those participants.
Margaret lost her family home of 15 years one night in the Hillville fire in November 2019.
Although insured, Margaret has chosen not to rebuild the family home but has instead chosen to live in the shed that has been renovated into a dwelling approved by MidCoast Council.
Yet the footings of the former house remain and although most of the sprawling garden is maintained, the plants around the pool are overgrown.
The regrowth from the forest next door is invading the garden at a fast rate, spurred on by the rain.
The saplings in the paddock are re-emerging thicker than before the fire.
If not cleared and thinned this regrowth will present a serious hazard in the next hot and dry bushfire season.
Recognising the regrowth as a bushfire hazard, when Margaret heard about the Bushfire Resilient Gardens Project she contacted project co-ordinator, Jack Thieme, to see how the project could help her with her garden.
Bushfire resilient gardens not only bounce back more readily after a bushfire attack but are also less likely to be affected or damaged by bushfire and indeed can offer a better level of protection to the home from bushfire, Jack said.
"Bushfire safe garden design is not only about using low flammability plants but is also about how the plants and other elements of the garden are laid out," he said.
"If laid out correctly and using the right plants, gardens can form flame or ember barriers and can divert wind."
The project has engaged a husband-and-wife team of landscape designers, Joanne and Rob Willis from Woodside Plants and Design, to consult with the participants at their property. From the consultation Jo and Rob produce a design for the garden that addresses the threats and hazards to their property from bushfire attack with bushfire safe design principles.
The Bushfire Resilient Gardens Project is holding a series of three workshops/working bees with the first one on Saturday, June 10 at Tinonee at Margaret Beard's property.
Two other workshops will follow at Bobin on Saturday, June 22 and Hallidays Point on Saturday, August 19.
These workshops are designed as hands-on education to increase our understanding of how we can protect our gardens and thereby our properties from bushfire attacks.
To RSVP for any of the three workshops/working bees contact Jack Thieme at jackthieme@hotmail.com or call 0423 673 307.
Morning tea is provided. Bring a plate to share for lunch if you can.
The project is funded by the Australian government from the Black Summer Bushfires Recovery program and under the auspice of Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare.
