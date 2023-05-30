Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

MidCoast Growers Network Bushfire Resilient Gardens Project at Tinonee, Bobin and Hallidays Point

May 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first workshop is being held at the Tinonee property of Margaret Beard. Picture supplied
The first workshop is being held at the Tinonee property of Margaret Beard. Picture supplied

After three relatively cool and wet summers the Black Summer Bushfires of 2019-20 might seem like an event from the distant past.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.