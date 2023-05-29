TAREE'S Latrell Mitchell has withdrawn from the opening State of Origin rugby league match in Adelaide this Wednesday, May 31 night due to a calf injury.
Mitchell failed to finish a training session on Sunday and pulled out of the side on Monday.
He had been named in the centres for game 1.
The NSWRL reports that Mitchell went for a scan and the results confirmed he wouldn't be fit for the opening match.
Mitchell missed last year's series due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to be fit for the second game of the to be played in Brisbane.
He has played eight Origin games and was a member of the winning side in 2021.
Mitchell will be replaced by 18th man Stephen Crichton and will not travel with the team to Adelaide.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.