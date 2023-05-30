FORSTER-Tuncurry is 'likely' to again host the NSW club championship triathlon next year.
Event director, Paul Humphreys from H Events said this followed the success of last Saturday's event.
"We just have to review a few of the things so I can't say definitely that we'll be back next year, but it's likely,'' he said.
This was the first time H Events had run the event, Mr Humpheys explained the club had a three year licence from Triathlon NSW.
"We've started preliminary discussions with council and the police on how things went,'' he said.
"All the feedback we've received so far from competitors has been positive...and that's unusual, usually there's something negative that comes up.''
The unique event has competitors aiming to gain points for their club.
Mr Humpheys said there were four divisions, determined on the size of clubs.
Forster was the defending champion in division four and had 18 starters last Saturday. Overall Forster finished third, the division won by More Performance Triathlon Club.
Warringah had the biggest representation at the event and won division one. Central Coast Tri Club took out D2 with Sydney Tri Group on top in D3.
The 2022 event was marred by torrential rain and Mr Humphreys said it looked as though there was going to be a repeat when a storm and strong winds lashed the Great Lakes on Friday afternoon.
However, Saturday dawned fine.
"We were blessed,'' he said.
"The morning was chilly but certainly not freezing and the winds were not as bad as predicted.''
He estimated around 700 took part in the event, including 100 juniors.
"The auditorium at Club Forster was absolutely packed on Saturday night for the after race party,'' he said.
He added the majority of competitors stayed in the area on Friday and Saturday night.
"This is a major tourism event, especially at this time of the year and I'm very impressed with how the community supports it,'' he said,.
"Council and police and all the suppliers...this is a place that run lots of events and knows the value of tourism, so it's a really nice thing to work with a community like that.''
Mr Humphreys said 140 volunteers ensured the race was a success.
"We had 20 traffic controllers.
"Our only angst with this event is the fact we have to close a few residential streets so there's a lot of intersections to cover and a lot of signage to put out.
"It's a very expensive traffic management plan.
"But the community seemed very tolerant.''
There were minor changes to the course from 2022 and Mr Humphreys said they were well received by competitors.
He hopes to be able to confirm soon that the championship will be here next May and this will following negotiations with Triathlon NSW.
