One hundred year anniversaries don't come around very often.
And for many, centenary celebrations are a once-in-a-lifetime event, and a good reason to celebrate.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Legacy, which began in the trenches of the Western Front during WWI and a promise made by a soldier to his dying mate: "I'll look after the missus and kids".
Since that day hundreds of thousands of (mainly) war widows and their families have been helped by this uniquely Australian charity.
As part of the milestone commemorations a torch relay is making its way from Pozieres, France - launched on Anzac Day - via London and Western Australia, to the Mid-Coast region.
The relay is due to arrive on the morning of Saturday, July 8 for a packed day of commemoration and thanks giving starting in Wingham, before moving to Taree and finishing in Forster Tuncurry later that afternoon.
The torch is being accompanied on its journey around Australia by members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), who pass it on to Legacy members participating in the relay.
Forster Tuncurry is one of 45 locations across the world selected to host the relay.
Taree Legacy Club (Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester areas) chairman, Trevor Jones said he was privileged and fortunate to be able to participate in the 100 year celebrations.
"One hundred years only comes around once-in-a-life-time," Mr Jones said.
"This area still have 350 widows and families from WWII and Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan.
"And, some will take part in the relay."
One hundred and two-year-old widow, Mavis Patterson from Tuncurry will complete last section of the Mid-Coast relay, down the memorial walk at Lone Pine Memorial Park, Tuncurry.
She will be joined along the way by 15 participants, including Legacy kid, Rebecca Atkinson from Coomba Park.
Her dad, a Vietnam veteran from the 1960s and 70s lost his battle with PTSD when she was just nine years old.
"After he passed Legacy became the shining beacon of light in mine and my family's life," she said.
"I can never ever thank them enough and describe what they have given me.
"I'm so blessed to have been a Legacy kid and now a representative of this amazing organisation."
During the torch's 50,000 kilometre journey Rebecca will raise money through the Legs for Legacy fundraising campaign.
Every donation goes towards continuing Legacy's services, providing financial, emotional and social support for veterans' families wot they can grow and thrive despite adversity, Rebecca said.
Along with a range of special fundraising merchandise, the LegacyFlame Grevillea has been developed and available for sale from Lumpys Nursery in Tuncurry.
A portion of funds from the sale of the plant will be donated to Legacy to help support veterans' families.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
