Kaitlin Perry was third. She placed second in the 100 metres individual medley, third in the 50 metres breast-stroke and third in the 100 metres butterfly. Joel Fleming was second in the 16 boys, winning the 100 metres freestyle, finishing second in the 50 metres backstroke and third in the 100 metres butterfly. The 12 years boys freestyle medley team (Hamish Carmichael, Liam Fletcher, Murphy Ralston and Byron Vicary) won the event.