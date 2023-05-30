FORSTER has finished fifth overall in the North Coast Long Course Swimming Championship.
The southern event was held at Forster and the northern at Evans Head.
Hamish Carmichael is the 12 years boys champion. He was second in the 100 metres freestyle, 50 metres breast-stroke and 50 metres backstroke and third in the 100 metres butterfly, finishing with 265 points. Sophie Scislo was second in the 13 years girls, winning the 100 metres individual medley and finishing second in the 50 metres backstroke.
Kaitlin Perry was third. She placed second in the 100 metres individual medley, third in the 50 metres breast-stroke and third in the 100 metres butterfly. Joel Fleming was second in the 16 boys, winning the 100 metres freestyle, finishing second in the 50 metres backstroke and third in the 100 metres butterfly. The 12 years boys freestyle medley team (Hamish Carmichael, Liam Fletcher, Murphy Ralston and Byron Vicary) won the event.
Other Forster results were:
The top three pointscorers were Hamish (265), Sophie (211), Kaitlin (208).
