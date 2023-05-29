Forster Surf Life Saving Club has had much to celebrate in recent months with demolition of the old club house and construction of the new facilities which began with the laying of foundations for the new surf club house last Wednesday, May 24.
It was a different focus for celebration last Sunday, May 28 with the club's successes in keeping Forster Main Beach safe throughout the 2022-23 surf season being acknowledged at the surf club's annual presentation evening.
The evening was hosted by major sponsor, Forster Bowling Club in its entertainment centre.
In keeping with tradition, the evening was chaired by youth surf life savers, Katie Tisdell and Sophie Lee who introduced the speakers who would announce the season's successes and award recipients.
In his presidential address, John Quinn thanked all sponsors and volunteers for their contributions, and congratulated the 2022-23 award winners.
Many of our new award recipients had to train prior to the surf club courses to improve their swimming ability to a sufficient level and then, after all this hard work, put their new abilities to the test in the surf, towing other swimmers with rescue tubes and paddling them in on rescue boards.- Director of education, Jim Wills
Major awards went to Katie Tisdell for leading youth patrol hours, Ryan Crompton and Brad Verdich for leading male patrol hours and Amy Whitehouse for leading female patrol hours.
Long service awards were presented Mick Coulton, Cathy Quinn, Jim Wills, Greg Randall and John Quinn by Forster Bowling Club CEO, Damian Clements.
For his supportive role across multiple facets of the Forster Surf Club, Col Haywood received the Club President's Award.
The final, and most prestigious award, the Gordon Godwin Club Person of the Year Award went to John Quinn and Anne Evans.
With the core business of any surf club being the protection of lives, director of education, Jim Wills, recognised those members of the club who gained new lifesaving awards throughout the season.
"Many of our new award recipients had to train prior to the surf club courses to improve their swimming ability to a sufficient level and then, after all this hard work, put their new abilities to the test in the surf, towing other swimmers with rescue tubes and paddling them in on rescue boards," Jim said.
"These members have been able, by their own hard work, to improve their competence as lifesavers," he said.
Jim also acknowledged his debt of gratitude to the club's other trainers, particularly Ric Brennan, who spent many hours instructing new and current lifesavers, ensuring that the Forster club remained a viable lifesaving organisation into the future.
In summary, this past season saw 44 new awards earned by existing and new members.
During the season Forster SLSC gained four Bronze Medallions/Certificate II in Public Safety (Aquatic Rescue), five Surf Rescue Certificates, five IRB Crew Certificates, 14 Provide Advanced Resuscitation and Oxygen Therapy Certificates, 13 Provide First Aid Certificates, one silver medallion on IRB driver and two silver medallions aquatic rescue.
