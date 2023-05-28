Further charges laid as part of investigation into alleged murder in Tuncurry

A woman faced Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday, May 27 charged over her alleged role in the murder of a man last month.
About 7.45am on Sunday, April 23, police were called to Manning Base Hospital at Taree following reports a man had presented with life-threatening wounds.
The 38-year-old could not be revived.
Initial inquiries suggest the Taree man was injured at an address on Heath Avenue in Tuncurry, before being driven to hospital by a family member.
Strike Force Iteration was established to investigate the man's death and comprised officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.
Due the course of the investigation, strike force investigators have arrested a 31-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and a 50-year-old woman this month.
They were charged and remain before the courts.
Following further inquiries, a 50-year-old woman was arrested at Forster Police Station about 1.25pm Friday, May 26.
She was charged with being an accessory after fact to murder and wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
She was refused bail to appear Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday, May 27.
Investigations under Strike Force Iteration are continuing.
