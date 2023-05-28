Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Fourth person charged following investigation into alleged murder

Updated May 29 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Further charges laid as part of investigation into alleged murder in Tuncurry
Further charges laid as part of investigation into alleged murder in Tuncurry

A woman faced Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday, May 27 charged over her alleged role in the murder of a man last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.