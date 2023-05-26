Forster Triathlon NSW Club Championships road closures

The annual Triathlon NSW Club Championships is being held in Forster tomorrow, Saturday, May 27 from 5.30am-2pm.
The event attracts more than 1000 adult and junior competitors and their families from across the State.
The event will be staged from Town Park in Oyster Parade and the Main Beach car park and includes swimming at Main Beach and the ocean baths, cycling on a course along North, Head, Hadley, Lincoln streets. Boundary Road, Stand Street, Underwood Road, Kularoo Drive and Cassina Close.
The final leg is running around the southern headland, Dolphin Street and the Forster Tuncurry bridge footpath.
To protect the safety of participants the following traffic management and pedestrian initiatives will be in place. During these times you can expect changed traffic conditions on or limited access to:
Roads will be closed to non-residents.
Traffic controllers and course marshals will be on-site to assist with detours and or resident access.
Please allow extra travel time.
Please watch for both adult and junior cyclists.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.