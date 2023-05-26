Forster Triathlon NSW Club Championships road closures

Town Park- Oyster Parade closed, used as the event compound, main grassed area until 4pm Sunday, May 28;



Main Beach car Park closed, Used for bike compound Whole car park until 2pm, Saturday, May 27;



Beach Street, between Head and North streets, closed to traffic, 5am-1pm, Saturday, May 27;



Reserve Road, returned to two-way traffic during the event, between Head Street and Oyster Parade, 6am-2pm, Saturday, May 27;



Main Beach for swimmers using beach and ocean baths, 7am- 2pm, Saturday, May 27;



North Street footpaths for junior run course 9-11.30am, Saturday, May 27;



Oyster Parade, closed for event run and finish line, Reserve Road, 5am-2pm, Saturday, May 27;



Dolphin Parade, runners on shoulder, coast guard to bridge, 6am-noon, Saturday, May 27;



Forster Tuncurry bridge, runners both directions, whole paths 7.30am-noon, Saturday, May 27;



John Holland Park, runners both directions, whole paths 7.30am-noon, Saturday, May 27;



Gregory Reserve and new wharf, runners both directions, whole paths, 7.30am-noon, Saturday, May 27;



North Street, cyclists, closed to traffic between MacIntosh and Hadley streets, 5am-1pm;



Lincoln Street, cyclists, closed to traffic between Hadley to Boundary Streets, 6am-noon, Saturday, May 27;



Strand Street, closed to traffic for cyclists between Boundary Street and Underwood Road, 6am-noon, Saturday, May 27;



Underwood Road, closed to traffic for cyclists between Strand to Stephens Place, 6am-noon, Saturday, May 27, and

