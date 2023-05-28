Roundabout construction on Lake Street, Forster

Construction of a new roundabout - designed to improved traffic flow - will begin this week.
The roundabout project, on Lake Street, between West and MacIntosh streets, Forster will begin this Wednesday, May 31, weather permitting.
MidCoast Council has put an estimated completion date of September 30.
Residents are cautioned that during construction, there will be lane closures with traffic control measures in place and reduced speed limits.
Variable message signs (VMS) have been installed and written notifications have been sent to residents and businesses in the area.
Once work is complete it will provide road users with an improved traffic flow through the area.
