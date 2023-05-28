Rehabilitation works on First Ridge Road, Smiths Lake are scheduled to begin this Tuesday, May 30.
Work will include stabilisation and reshaping of the existing road surface and a two-coat bitumen spray seal.
The work crew will return several weeks later to sweep and remove any excess stones that do not adhere to the bitumen.
Roadwork will begin at the Macwood Road intersection and extend 575 metres along First Ridge Road.
Council has notified residents who will be directly impacted by the works.
Partial road closures will be in place, with heavy vehicles on site.
Traffic controllers will assist residents to access their properties.
Street parking will not be possible.
Residents and visitors who park on the affected section of First Ridge Road are advised to seek alternative parking from the evening of Monday, May 29.
Garbage collection is scheduled to take place prior to 7am on Tuesday, May 30.
Roadworks will be complete by Monday, June 5, weather permitting.
