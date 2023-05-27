Great Lakes Advocate
Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
May 27 2023 - 12:00pm
The lost gem
l'll start off by saying I am not a Holden fan and have never owned one. The caveat on this is I think the final Commodore was a fantastic motor car both in looks and engineering. It died far too young.

