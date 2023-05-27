The lost gem

l'll start off by saying I am not a Holden fan and have never owned one. The caveat on this is I think the final Commodore was a fantastic motor car both in looks and engineering. It died far too young.
The Holden Commodore story:
Introduced in October 1978, the VB Commodore development covered a period with the effects of the 1973 oil crisis still being felt.
Hence, when Holden decided to replace the successful full-size HZ Kingswood with a new model line, they wanted the new car to be smaller and more fuel efficient.
Originally, Holden looked at developing a new WA Kingswood, but that project was abandoned.
With no replacement in development, Holden looked to Opel to provide the foundations of the VB, basing it loosely on the four-cylinder Rekord E bodyshell, with the front grafted on from the Opel Senator A, both constructed using GM's V-body platform.
This change was necessitated to accommodate the larger Holden six- and eight-cylinder engines. Holden also adopted the name "Commodore" from Opel, which had been using the name since 1967.
The VB was followed by the VC (1980-81), VH (81-84), VK (84-86), VL (86-88), VN (88-91), VP (91-93), VR (93-95), VS (98-97), VT (97-2000), VX (2000-02), VY (02-04), VZ (04-07), VE (06-13)VF (13-17)& finally the best of them all ZB -(18-20).
The Commodore saw 16 models over 42 years. It won the great race (Bathurst 1000) on no less than 23 occasions, a record unlikely to be matched.
The ZB Commodore was a world class car and its demise a sad thing for Australian motoring.
