Towers of fancy cupcakes, scones and jam, delicious slices and an array of delicate little sandwiches graced clothed covered tables for a morning of high tea.
The event, held in the Palm Lake Resort, Belair Country Club, Forster, was one of hundreds across the region as part of this year's Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea fundraisers on Thursday, May 25.
Co-organisers, Lynn Wootten and Gail Kellher, have been busy behind the scenes for the past two months organising food, donations, raffles and an auction.
"Residents have have been pretty generous donating everything," Lynn said.
The majority of donated items were made by this talented group of residents, she said.
Palm Lake Resort residents committee member, Wayne Lever said it was important for residents to hold fundraising events and to return their thanks and generosity to the 'outside' community of Forster.
"We are great supporters and volunteers outside our community," Wayne said.
This year's event nearly doubled the first fundraiser - held on the grounds of the resort in 2022 - raising more than $3000.
Wayne believed there were few of the resort's 130 residents who did not attend the morning tea.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
