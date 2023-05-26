Great Lakes Advocate
Palm Lake Resort residents raise more than $3000

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
Towers of fancy cupcakes, scones and jam, delicious slices and an array of delicate little sandwiches graced clothed covered tables for a morning of high tea.

Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

