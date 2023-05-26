Newly elected Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson delivered her inaugural speech in the legislative assembly on Wednesday, May 24.
Mrs Thompson, the first female representative for Myall Lakes, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve and outlined her commitment to working tirelessly for the betterment of the region.
She said she drew inspiration from the hard work of her predecessor, the late Stephen Bromhead, and pledged to match his "tireless dedication" in advocating for the people of Myall Lakes.
In her speech, Mrs Thompson shed light on a pressing concern affecting the tourism industry in Myall Lakes.
She said she would call upon the active government to prioritise dredging on Wallis Lake, emphasising the detrimental impact it had had on local businesses, in particular the long-standing Amaroo Cruises.
Another aspect on Mrs Thompson's agenda is fighting for the permanent opening of Manning River, an issue that directly impacts the region's economy and environment.
Mrs Thompson also highlighted the completion of Forster Public Hospital and the development of stages two and three of Manning Base Hospital as healthcare priorities.
She also vowed to advocate for an MPS in Bulahdelah and the necessary funding and resources to ensure all these projects come to fruition.
