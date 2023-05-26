Great Lakes Advocate
Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson delivers inaugural speech to Parliament

May 26 2023 - 10:00am
Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson delivering her inaugural speech to Parliament. Picture supplied
Newly elected Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson delivered her inaugural speech in the legislative assembly on Wednesday, May 24.

