MidCoast Assist is hosting several Coffee On Us sessions at different cafes in the area for those thinking about becoming a volunteer with their ageing services team.
Sessions will be held in Stroud at Billy T, 76 Cowper Street on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am, in Forster, Café Toscano, 1 Wallis Street, Tuesday, June 13 at 10am and The Boatshed, Tea Gardens, 110 Marine Drive, Friday, June 9 at 10am.
The sessions give residents the opportunity to chat with other like-minded people and current volunteers to give them valuable insight into the world of volunteering.
Volunteers at MidCoast Assist provide practical assistance to people over 65 with things like outings and social events, transport, shopping, technology, sharing hobbies and companionship.
"We want to provide a friendly, relaxed atmosphere where people who want to make a difference by assisting older residents in their town can come along, chat with us and learn more about volunteering with us," MidCoast Assist active and older program team leader, Christine Ellis said.
"We decided that meeting in a local coffee shop is a great way to get together for an informal, no-obligation chat about what we do and how our volunteers assist us.
"And the real experts are our current fabulous team of volunteers - they're the ones who can tell you exactly what to expect."
We are committed to providing quality services and provide all our volunteers with training and regular support- MidCoast Assist active and older program team leader, Christine Ellis
The Mid-Coast region attracts new retirees each year, and they're responsible for the region boasting one of the highest volunteering rates in NSW.
There's many different volunteering opportunities and cutting through the swathe to find one that's right for you can be a big task.
One of the best ways to find out if a volunteering opportunity is right for you is to talk to the people who already volunteer there.
Whether it's one day a week, one day a month, or a couple of hours a fortnight, your valuable time and friendly face will be very welcome.
"We are committed to providing quality services and provide all our volunteers with training and regular support," Christine said.
Register for your nearest coffee information session by calling our friendly team on 1300 65 88 30 or visit the website at https://www.midcoastassist.com.au/Assistance-with-ageing/Volunteers
