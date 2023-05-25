Great Lakes Advocate
Council

Three per cent increase equates to more than $700 annually

By Jeanene Duncan
May 25 2023 - 5:00pm
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin will take home $64,390,510, up from $62,510 in addition to the councillor fee of $26,070. Picture Scott Calvin.
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin will receive a three per cent pay rise after she and other councillors voted themselves the maximum remuneration possible

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

