MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin will receive a three per cent pay rise after she and other councillors voted themselves the maximum remuneration possible
Councillors agreed to take the maximum fee, which would see the mayor take home $64,390 up from $62,510 in addition to the councillor fee of $26,070, a $710 increase.
Councillors voted in favour of giving themselves the pay increase when the item was debated at this week's May monthly ordinary meeting.
Mayor and councillor fees are determined annually by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal.
MidCoast Council fees are selected from the general purpose, non-metropolitan councils, regional centre category, which this year recommended a councillor allowance between $14,810-$26.070.
The mayor's allowance ranges between $30,820 and $64,390.
Due to the size of the Mid-Coast local government area councillors are paid the maximum remuneration.
However, it was not a unanimous decision with Troy Fowler, Paul Sandilands and Katheryn Stinson voting against the recommendation.
Cr Stinson put forward an amendment suggesting councillors put aside the three per cent increase this financial year.
"I do understand that everyone works very hard and it is not a reflection on us," she said.
"I just think that money could go to somewhere else.
"It just sets an example to the community that we are trying to do everything possibly we can to help our budget.
Some councillors might think I'm having a cheap shot, I just don't think personally we need to increase.- Katheryn Stinson
"Some councillors might think I'm having a cheap shot, I just don't think personally we need to increase.
"Just for one year, let's keep it as it is."
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle explained the range of the councillor and mayor allowances was determined by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal.
"There has been provision for an increase in the 2023-24 draft budget; the actual amount of increase is less than what had been provisioned for," Cr Tickle said.
David West said the increase would work out to be approximately $2/day.
He said councillors were committed to the community, and in some instances the work they undertook impacted family life and anyone else associated with them.
"Two dollars a day - bloody ridiculous," he said.
However, Troy Fowler said the $7000 plus could be channelled back into the area's smaller communities, which sometimes missed out on funding, including the funding of Christmas lights, which was debated earlier in the meeting.
"Every councillor can make their own decision in what they do with that extra $700," Jeremy Miller.
"So $700 divided by 11 is the total increase - I'm happy to pledge my extra to the Forster Christmas lights.
"Every councillor can do what they like with the extra to help the community."
Last year councillors received a two per cent increase to their allowance.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
