Every year about 53,000 people in Australia are reported missing to police.
Thankfully, many are found within a short time.
However, more than 2500 remain long-term missing people - those who have been missing for more than three months.
With that number of missing it's hard to understand that before 2005 there wasn't a national register for these people.
Enter, former Forster High School graduate, Nicole Morris (Baggs) who in 2005 set up the Australian Missing Persons Register.
At the time, a stay at home mum, Nicole taught herself how to build a website and contacted families of long term-missing.
"From there, more families contacted me and it just grew and grew from there,' Nicole told the Great Lakes Advocate on the eve of the launch of her first book, Vanished - True stories from families of Australian missing persons.
Out from today, Wednesday, June 7 through Big Sky Publishing, distributed by Simon and Schuster, the book features 10 cases dating from 1979 to just a few years ago.
Nicole explained the book detailed accounts of what happened in the days before these people were last seen, who they were before they become a face on a missing poster and how their disappearances have impact on the lives of families and friends who continue to search for them today.
"The cases range from 15-year-old girls who might be early victims of Ivan Milat, to a young guy who vanished in the outback, to a girl who disappeared with her dog in the middle of the night from beside a lonely highway, to a guy who vanished into thin air in the lobby of a casino in Tasmania, and many more," she said.
While Nicole doesn't physically join the search for these missing people - that is left to the experts - she is seen as a voice for the voiceless missing, tirelessly making appeals for them and raising awareness in the community.
"Families really appreciate what I do, which is different to what police do, they take an active investigative role; I do a well rounded profile."
She has been nominated twice for Australian of the Year and in 2012 won the Queensland Pride of Australia award for Community Spirit, then in the same year went on to win the National gold medal.
She has appeared many times on radio and television and in newsprint and provides comfort and guidance to countless families and friends of missing persons as they undertake their journeys to find their lost loved ones.
Nicole believed there were a number of reasons behind the number of people who go missing.
And, she said it was growing.
"At the moment there are more pressures on people; cost of living, COVID, mental health, and people struggle to get the help they need."
Inspired by a friend's experience, Nicole began writing her book more than a decade ago, in between raising her two children and return to work as a dementia nurse.
"I wanted to honour the brother and sister (friend) and all the people of the missing."
Her Facebook page is followed by hundreds of thousands of people and she has gained the respect of law enforcement and government agencies both in Australia and around the world.
Nicole's book will be available through Amazon, Big W and bookstores.
