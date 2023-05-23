Reflections Holiday Parks welcomes its new Regional Group Park Manager, Advertising Feature

Alisa Wells is the new Regional Group Park Manager for Reflections Holiday Parks.

The chance to help people connect with nature was a major drawcard for Alisa Wells when she applied for her new role.



Reflections Holiday Parks have welcomed Alisa as their new Regional Group Park Manager, and she is a natural fit for the job.



Ms Wells is now responsible for Reflections' parks at Jimmy's Beach, Hawks Nest, Forster, Seal Rocks and Tuncurry. She has a close connection with the area and used to run triathlons when Iron Man was here.



"I take every opportunity I can to visit here," said Ms Wells.



I think people forget they should stop and be outside and, in our parks, we have a responsibility to remind people of that - Alisa Wells

Reflections Holiday Parks Forster Beach is the perfect place to create holiday memories.

Ms Wells' love for the outdoors began in childhood when her family enjoyed camping holidays.

"The experiences I had growing up as a kid and the ones I like to have with my own kids now really matter," she says. "My own family's holidays are super simple: being near the ocean, being able to get into the bush, just being outside. To know what it brings us and to be able to do that for others at Reflections is a pretty cool thing."



Ms Wells applied for the role at Reflections because she was looking for an employer that allowed her to foster connections with communities, had values that matched her own and enabled her to do what she is passionate about: create memories for families.

"Reflections has the community at the forefront of their heart, and are here to benefit the whole community and not just our visitors," said Ms Wells.

"We are Australia's only social enterprise holiday park group, and reinvest profits into public (Crown land) nature reserves and holiday parks throughout NSW for social and environmental good."

She is now forming ideas of how to improve the experience for nature-loving visitors who take day trips or stay overnight in Reflections parks and reserves. Making connections in the communities she and her teams work amongst is a priority.

"What happens in our parks and communities should benefit everyone. We'll be building on the connections our park managers already have and creating new ones with local businesses, local experience providers, and Indigenous communities," she says.

"Our values will help us form the relationships to achieve common goals on the public land we work on."