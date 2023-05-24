SOUTHERN United coach, Jonathon Newman has warned that complacency could be his sides' 'Achilles heel' as the Newcastle Zone 2 football season unfolds.
The Ospreys are unbeaten from six starts.
They've opened up a five point gap on the field.
From six games Southern has scored 20 goals while their defensive record is even more impressive.
They've conceded just two goals - by far the best in the competition.
Last Saturday, May 20, Southern beat Cooks Hill 4-0 at Boronia after the score was locked at 0-0 at halftime.
The Ospreys meet third place Nelson Bay at Nelson Bay this Saturday, May 27.
"We've won a couple of matches without being at our best, which is a dangerous thing,'' Newman said.
"That's why I think last Saturday's fixture was such a good one," he said.
"Cooks Hill really did go toe to toe with us in that first half and showed us if we do get complacent we have opponents who can hurt us.
"We're working on maintaining and then improving our pace of play, and trying to put games to bed early. It definitely won't come easily on Saturday though.''
As has been the case all season Newman said he knows little about Nelson Bay's side.
"Like us, Cooks Hill have dropped into our league from ZL1 after not being able to field a third grade side this year,'' he said.
"That marks them as one of the teams to beat. I've heard that their reserve grade side is very sharp, younger like our guys, and technically adept.
"I also understand that they play to their strengths in first grade, with good speed up front and an experienced core to their team.''
The Ospreys will be without Jake Camilleri and Mark Mallia this weekend but should have Flynn Parker back.
"We felt Flynn wasn't quite ready for last weekend's match,'' Newman said.
"He'll play a role on Saturday.
"Graeme Pearson also returns to the squad after a weekend off.
"Paul Chipperfield should be back on deck as well, although I'm a bit concerned about Nathan Hoffman - he took a fairly hard shot to the head from the ball on Saturday and had to be substituted, which raises suspicion of a concussion.
"We're not far off seeing Callum Drane return to the match day squad after his shoulder reconstruction, and Tommy Elder is getting stronger each week with his rehab work.
By the end of the first round I think we'll have a full squad available to choose from.''
Newman added that Baden Bell impressed in his first grade debut last Saturday against Cooks Hill.
He'll come into line for a starting spot against Nelson Bay.
Nelson Bay leads the reserve grade competition by two points from Southern United.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
