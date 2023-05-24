FORSTER-Tuncurry rugby captain-coach, Blake Polson said he is "slowly but surely" settling into the role.
Polson is in his rookie season as player-coach. He took over the Dolphins when the club was at its lowest ebb.
Last year the Dolphins struggled to meet commitments due to a lack of players, often having to "borrow" reinforcements from other teams.
Forster sat out the COVID season of 2020.
However, a new-look Forster Tuncurry has made a reasonable start to 2023 and recorded a strong win over premiers, Wallamba at Nabiac last week - the first for the season.
"It's a completely new world in terms of playing and coaching. I have to get used to it and learn to do both well,'' Polson said.
He said numbers at training have been "really impressive".
"There's a lot of youthful exuberance there. Everyone's keen, so that makes it easier.''
The Dolphins will host Old Bar in first grade on Saturday at the Peter Barclay Field, while the women's 10s side meet Gloucester.
The women were big winners over Wallamba last Saturday and according to Polson they're developing into a slick unit full of attacking options.
"That's going to be a good game to watch, Gloucester's been going well."
He said the win over Wallamba was timely, given the well publicised travails the Dolphins earlier in the season.
"We got the bonus point and that's going to be really important for the season going ahead,'' he said.
The Clams have yet to notch a win this year but have been competitive in most games.
"There's a lot of new faces there and they've been a bit unlucky not to have won a game,'' Polson said.
"We won't be taking them lightly.''
Polson believes the side made it through the clash with Wallamba without any major injury concerns although a final decision on the starting line-up would be made at training.
Polson said wins at home are important.
"We have our next two games at home. We need to win them and also collect a few bonus points. They're going to be important this year I think.''
Polson rates Wauchope Thunder as the most impressive team the Dolphins have played this year.
However. he quickly added that the Dolphins only played half a match against Manning Ratz before the referee called off the match.
The two top-of-the table teams, Wauchope and Manning Ratz, meet in the other men's game at Wauchope on Saturday.
Wallamba has the bye.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
