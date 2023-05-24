COMPETING in the Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin contest has been on Forster surfer Joe Haddon's bucket list for a few years.
The unique contest is held in the Old Bar-Saltwater area and run by the Saltwater Boardriders Club. Competitors surf on 1970s and 80s-era single fin boards.
"I'd seen photos of previous years on social media and I really wanted to go in it, but I'd always been pretty busy,'' Haddon said.
"When I was growing up Kev Lee ran a lot of events at Old Bar and he was a mentor for me.''
Thirty-seven-year-old Haddon was free last weekend, entered the contest and won.
He has the distinction of being the first 'outsider' to win the event in its seven year history.
Previous champions have all from the Saltwater club.
Six surfers qualified for the final from a field of 40.
It was a Forster quinella, with Haddon winning from Beau Carmichael.
I'd seen photos of previous years on social media and I really wanted to go in it, but I'd always been pretty busy.- Joe Haddon
Haddon said riding the single fin board was 'a challenge.'
"Technology has come a long way to what we ride these days, so to take a step back to the 70s and 80s was different,'' he said.
"You have to slow your surfing down to accommodate the style of board.
"But I've always enjoyed that style of surfing.
"And you build momentum the more you surf.''
He said conditions were excellent with 4-6 foot waves at Old Bar.
"It was a great day, nice and sunny and I have a lot of friends up there who I hadn't seen for years so I was able to hang out with them.
"It was nice to take the family there and join in.''
Haddon said he felt good going into the final.
He's a former Australian Indigenous champion, so he's a veteran of competitive surfing.
"But I try to enjoy these sort of events more. If the waves come my way then it's good, if not, then that's okay as well,'' he said
Haddon said he made a slow start.
"Then I got a couple of good ones towards the end I wasn't confident that I'd won it - it must have been really close between Beau and me.''
Haddon said he will 'definitely' be back in 2024.
"We're hoping to get a few more of the Forster crew there as well,'' he said.
Commitments with the Forster Boardriders Club will stop Haddon from contesting the Australian Indigenous Tour this year.
"But my two boys are starting to surf and that's definitely going to get me back into that side of things. We'll be chasing the Indigenous tour events, probably from next year onwards,'' Haddon said.
He said he still enjoys surfing as much as ever and added it's now a family affair.
"Like I said, my boys are starting to get into it.
"The weeks are always busy because they have footy as well and I also have a little daughter, but when he have time, we're in the water."
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.