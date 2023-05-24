Great Lakes Advocate
Our People

Forster surfer Joe Haddon has the distinction of being the first 'outsider' to win the event in its seven year history

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 24 2023 - 11:26am, first published 10:00am
Joe Haddon surfing on the Australian Indigenous Tour in 2019. He showed his versatility by winning the Kev Lee Memorial Fin contest at Old Bar.
COMPETING in the Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin contest has been on Forster surfer Joe Haddon's bucket list for a few years.

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

