The piano section was conducted at Manning Entertainment Centre on May 19 and 20, sponsored by NAB.
The adjudicator was Sally Roper BMusEd, AMusA
Friday, May 19, 10am session
Section 102 NOVICE PIANO SOLO 8 years and under: 1st Penelope Scholes, 2nd Sophia Aitken
Section 112 PIANO SOLO 8 years and under: 1st Kiera Ma
Section 106 RESTRICTED PIANO SOLO 8 years and under: 1st Emma Boucher, 2nd Amber Dick, 3rd Jacob Omal
Section 135 PIANO SOLO JAZZ, BLUES, BOOGIE 8 years and under: 1st David Shaun Paul
Section 124 PIANO SOLO POST 1900 8 years and under: 1st Lachlan Zeng
Section 103 NOVICE PIANO SOLO 10 years and under: 1st Adwin Baijush, 2nd Sophia Aitken, 3rd Ashlea Linehan
Section 125 PIANO SOLO POST 1900 10 years and under: 1st Jiayi Li, 2nd Tynan Mackney
Friday, May 19, 2pm session
Section 107 RESTRICTED PIANO SOLO 10 years and under: 1st Callum Walraven, 2nd Jesse Waba, 3rd Mercury Devir
Section 113 PIANO SOLO 10 years and under: 1s Mano Wechtler-Heyden, 2nd Jiayi Li, 3rd Tristan Ma
Section 119 PIANO SOLO PRE 1900 10 years and under: 1st Callum Walraven
Section 136 PIANO SOLO JAZZ, BLUES, BOOGIE 10 years and under: 1st Tynan Mackney
Section 151 AUSTRALIAN PIANO SOLO 10 years and under: 1st Tynan Mackney
Section 156 OWN COMPOSITION PIANO SOLO 12 years and under: 1st Nicholas Kennewell, 1st Mano Wechtler- Heyden
Section 142 PRELIMINARY GRADE SOLO: 1st Olley Murray
Section 143A FIRST GRADE SOLO: 1st Sylvie Crichton, 2nd Clancy Scanlin, HC Mercury Devir
Section 108 RESTRICTED PIANO SOLO 12 years and under: 1st Maia Oates, 2nd Phoenix Devir, 3rd Clancy Scanlon
Friday, May 19, 6.30pm session
Section 114 PIANO SOLO 12 years and under: 1st Hien Nguyen, 2nd Bella Stevenson, 3rd Amelia Williams
Section 120 PIANO SOLO PRE 1900 12 years and under: 1st Maia Oates
Section 126 PIANO SOLO POST 1900 12 years and under: 1st Hien Nguyen, 2nd Nicholas Kennewell
Section 137 PIANO SOLO JAZZ,BLUES,BOOGIE 12 years and under: !st Bella Stevensen
Section 144/5 SECOND/THIRD GRADE SOLO: 1st Nahlah Wells
Section 168 JUNIOR PIANO CHAMPIONSHIP 12 years and under: 1st- Callum Walraven, HC Nahlah Wells, Jiayi Li
JUNIOR ENCOURAGEMENT AWARD - Hien Nguyen
AGGREGATE POINT SCORE AWARDS
8 years - Emma Boucher
10 years - Callum Walraven
12 years - Hien Nguyen
Saturday, May 20, 9.30am session
Section 109 RESTRICTED PIANO SOLO 14 years and under: 1st Myles Harringon, Enc Aerin Cooper
Section 138 PIANO SOLO JAZZ, BLUES, BOOGIE 14 years and under: 1st Anwar Ali
Section 115 PIANO SOLO 14 years and under: 1st Joshua Walraven, 2nd Marija Tutman. 3rd Grace Hill, HC Nicholas Zhang, Enc Kalom King-Rose, Archie Armstrong, Lillian Scanlon, Anna Le-King, Myles Harrington
Section 121 PIANO SOLO PRE 1900 14 years and under: 1st Mariji Tutman, HC Ned Crawford
Section 171B SET WORK 14 years and under: 1st Grace Hill, HC Nicholas Zhang, Marija Tutman
Section 127 PIANO SOLO POST 1900 14 years and under: 1st Anna Le-King
Section 143B FIRST GRADE SOLO: 1st Lillian Scanlon, HC Archie Armstrong, Myles Harrington
Section 146/7 FOURTH/FIFTH GRADE SOLO: 1st Nicholas Zhang, 2nd Grace Hill
Saturday, May 20, 1.30pm session
Section 116 PIANO SOLO 16 years and under: 1st Januja Chandrasekera, HC Charlotte Day, Enc Jebari King-Rose, Nicholas Lampen
Section 122 PIANO SOLO PRE 1900 16 years and under: 1st Riley Brown
Section 139 PIANO SOLO JAZZ, BLUES, BOOGIE 16 years and under: 1st Riley Brown
Section 171C SET WORK 16 years and under: 1st Riley Brown
Section 111 RESTRICTED PIANO SOLO 17 years and over: 1st Elissa Baker, 2nd Rosie Sherlock, HC Margaret Carr, Ryan Shakeshatt
Section 117 PIANO SOLO 17 years and over: 1st Ben Butler-Kwa, 2nd Elissa Baker
Section 134 PIANO SOLO TV/STAGE/FILM 17 years and over: 1st Rosie Sherlock, 2nd Ben Butler- Kwa, HC Margaret Carr, Sophie Kelleher
Section 129 PIANO SOLO POST 1900 17 years and over: 1st Sophie Kelleher
Saturday, May 20, 6.30pm session
Section 123 PIANO SOLO PRE 1900 17 years and over: 1st Rosie Sherlock
Section 171D SET WORK 17 years and over: 1st Rosie Sherlock
Section 169 INTERMEDIATE PIANO CHAMPIONSHIP 16 years and under: 1st Riley Brown, 2nd Joshua Walraven, 3rd Marija Tutman
Section 170 SENIOR PIANO CHAMPIONSHIP 17 years and over: 1st Rosie Sherlock
SPECIAL AWARDS:
INTERMEDIATE ENCOURAGEMENT AWARD - Marija Tutman
SENIOR ENCOURAGEMENT AWARD - Margaret Carr
Midcoast Council Awards- Emma Boucher, Tynan Mackney, Grace Hill, Januja Chandrasekera, Sophie Kelleher
McDonald Happy meal vouchers to 6 and 8 year old novices- Lucy Davis, Emma Boucher, Lily Wiseman, Amber Dick
McDonald Awards- David Shaun Paul, Jacob Omal, Anwar Ali, Jesse Waba, Sienna Sanderson
14 YEARS- Joshua Walraven
16 YEARS- Riley Brown
17 YEARS AND OVER- Ben Butler-Kwa
OVERALL AGGREGATE WINNER- Riley Brown
THE DENVA BIRD MEMORIAL AWARD- Joshua Walraven
CANTEEN SCHOLARSHIP TOWARDS TUITION- Elissa Baker
SMILE SCHOLARSHIPS- Ben Butler Kwa and Joshua Walraven
