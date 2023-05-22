Smoke enveloping much of the Great Lakes is believed to be the result of a bushfire on the Pacific Highway, Bulahdelah.
The fire, which has been burning since earlier this afternoon, Monday, May 22 is under control and at advice level.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers are on-site.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
