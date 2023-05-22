Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The Rural Fire Service is attending the scene

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster has been covered in smoke haze for much of the afternoon. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Forster has been covered in smoke haze for much of the afternoon. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Smoke enveloping much of the Great Lakes is believed to be the result of a bushfire on the Pacific Highway, Bulahdelah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.