Spectator ejected from ground after first grade game is called off

GROUP Three Rugby League is satisfied with the manner in which Wauchope officials handled an incident that resulted in the first grade game against Port City at Wauchope being called off with around 12 minutes remaining in the second half.
Referee, Landon Blissett signalled fulltime when a can of beer was thrown onto the field.
Blissett had just sent a Wauchope player to the sin bin and was apparently in the process of dealing with a Port City player when the incident occurred.
"Wauchope officials got on the front foot early and escorted the spectator out of the ground,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
"We will look further into the matter, but we're happy with the way Wauchope officials handled it.''
Port City were comfortably ahead at the time and Mr Drury confirmed the Breakers would be awarded the two competition points.
It's going to be a week-to-week thing with Forster unfortunately.- Group Three chief executive Mal Drury
There was also a scuffle in the crowd just before fulltime in the Port Macquarie/Macleay Valley match at Port Macquarie.
Mr Drury said the Port ground manager was quickly on the scene and those involved were escorted from the ground. Port won the match.
Mr Drury said the group will continue to monitor the situation with Forster-Tuncurry.
The Hawks managed to field two senior sides against Old Bar, however, the NSWRL Mercy Rule was applied 10 minutes into the second half of first grade when Old Bar moved 60 points clear.
Old Bar won 64-4.
This is the second successive week the Mercy Rule has been applied to a Forster first grade game.
"It's going to be a week-to-week thing with Forster unfortunately,'' Mr Drury said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
