SOUTHERN United extended their unbeaten run in the Newcastle Zone 2 football season to six matches with a 4-0 result over Cooks Hill at Boronia Park.
The Ospreys are now six points clear on top of the ladder.
They've scored 20 goals - the most in the league and conceded just two, which is by far the best defensive record.
However, coach Jonathon Newman said the score was deceptive.
"Without doubt though Cooks Hill were the strongest opponent we've faced so far, despite what the scoreline might suggest,'' he said.
"It was 0-0 at half time and the match was very finely balanced at that point, though I could see that they would tire more quickly than us and felt confident we'd run over them in the end.''
Newman added Cooks Hills pressed the Ospreys for much of the first half.
"You really need a very fit squad to do that, particularly if the opponent is comfortable in possession and difficult to break down,'' he said.
The Ospreys made some changes to the starting side, with Roan Whitman returning to first grade after playing reserve grade in recent matches, where he was regularly among the goal scorers.
Newman said Whitman played strongly against Cooks Hill.
"Blake Harrison was used as an impact player from the bench, and with Jake Camilleri unable to continue beyond half time because of illness, Harrison came on, scored two and probably should have had a hat-trick if I'm to be honest,'' Newman said.
"He looked as sharp as we've seen him this year. Nathan Hoffman put on a great display as well, with a goal and an assist.
"Troy Chipperfield coolly converted his second penalty for the season as well.''
Another highlight was Baden Bell's first grade starting debut - he stepped in well for Nate Deas who was rested for this match and really stated a case for being included in Saturdays first grade squad.
The reserve grade ended in a 0-0 draw.
Southern United sits in second place two points off the front runners.
The Ospreys head to Nelson Bay on Saturday for round seven.
Nelson Bay leads reserve grade and sit in third place in first grade.
