MidCoast Council will discuss Christmas lights with a proposal to discontinue the project

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
May 22 2023 - 6:00pm
A recommendation has been put forward to withdraw council support for Christmas light displays. Picture Pixabay.
An update on restoration work being undertaken at The Bight Cemetery, Wingham, is one of more than 25 topics which will be debated and discussed at this week's MidCoast Council ordinary meeting.

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

