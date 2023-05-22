Following the successful building tenderer, A. W. Edwards Pty Ltd, taking possession of the construction site of the recently demolished former Forster surf club house, the start of the long-term Forster Main Beach Foreshore Development is being celebrated.
It was in October, 2021, Member for Lyne, David Gillespie, announced a $3.159 million grant to help upgrade the 50-year-old Forster Surf Life Saving Club house as a cornerstone in the MidCoast Council's 2018 draft Master Plan for a $6.3 million facelift of the beach front.
At the time of his announcement, Dr Gillespie said: "As we all know, Forster Main Beach is an absolute jewel, but it's in need of a polish."
Forster Surf Club members have heightened their fund-raising efforts to ensure the new club house can be built with the modern facilities which will ensure internal features will mirror the quality of the stunning new structure which is scheduled for completion within 12 months.
A regular fundraiser has been night raffles hosted by the Lakes & Ocean Hotel.
As we all know, Forster Main Beach is an absolute jewel, but it's in need of a polish.- Member for Lyne, David Gillespie
With locals and visitors alike becoming aware of the new club house and the enhanced life saving capacity it will provide, support has been high with $750 being raised last Friday night from generous patrons.
This represented a high point in the history of the surf club's raffle sales at this venue.
Dressed in their green and yellow club shirts, the surf club ticket sellers were inundated with questions of interest regarding the re-build project.
Other money-raising efforts for the Forster Surf Club have been proposed to supplement the funds obtained through the current hotel raffles, sausage sizzles and provision of water safety for major sporting events.
These include selling sponsorship plaques, corporate and individual citizen, to be placed on a 'major sponsor wall' in the new building, lawn and 10-pin bowling events, a major raffle to include a premier Forster resort vacation if won by visitors or staycation if won by locals, trivia nights and dance evening or formal ball.
Forster Surf Club also is set to celebrate the end of the 2022-23 patrol season with the annual presentation night next Sunday, May 28 starting at 4.30pm.
The venue will be the Forster Entertainment Centre which is conducted by the surf club's major sponsor, Forster Bowling Club.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.