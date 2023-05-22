Great Lakes Advocate
Multi-million dollar facelift for popular beach

By Anne Evans
Updated May 22 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 10:30am
A W Edwards Construction on-site sheds now located on Main Beach site. Picture Anne Evans.
Following the successful building tenderer, A. W. Edwards Pty Ltd, taking possession of the construction site of the recently demolished former Forster surf club house, the start of the long-term Forster Main Beach Foreshore Development is being celebrated.

Local News

