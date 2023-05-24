Great Lakes Advocate
More than 1000 athletes from 55 clubs will converge on Forster Main Beach for the race

May 25 2023 - 5:00am
Forster Tri Club members Margaret Gordon and Emma Sewell at last year's championship event that was held in torrential rain.
FORSTER Tri Club members are determined to defend the division three championship at the Triathlon NSW Club Champs which will be contested at Forster this Saturday, May 27.

Local News

