FORSTER Tri Club members are determined to defend the division three championship at the Triathlon NSW Club Champs which will be contested at Forster this Saturday, May 27.
It's understood the club will be strongly represented in the championship that is unique in the world of triathlon.
Last year's event was marred by torrential rain, although the forecast appears more favourable for this weekend.
More than 1000 athletes from 55 clubs will again converge on Forster Main Beach for the race.
Based on feedback an updated and new cycle course is now approved by both council and police.
It will be featuring a flatter and more friendly course for all athletes, including the removal of Cliff Drive.
The run leg has also been updated but will still include the Forster Tuncurry bridge, which is one of the appeals of the race.
"It's that one opportunity where you get to race with your mates, as opposed to against them,'' H Events director, Paul Humphreys said.
"Our goal is to produce a professional and fun event for both members, spectators, and make sure everyone is keen to keep returning each year for the special club champs racing and social experience," he said.
"This year's event once again showcases how integral clubs are to the sustainable growth of our sport.
The support networks and encouragement they provide are first class and improve year on year."
