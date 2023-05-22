Great Lakes Advocate
Forster Tuncurry downs Wallamba

By Alana Harvie
May 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Captain-coach Blake Polson was among the try scorers for the Dolphins
Captain-coach Blake Polson was among the try scorers for the Dolphins

IT was a winning weekend for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins with emphatic wins from both the men's and women's rugby teams.

