IT was a winning weekend for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins with emphatic wins from both the men's and women's rugby teams.
Away at Nabiac Showground against the Wallamba Bulls, both sides dominated their opponents on the field and score board.
The women won their game 41-19 with Chenoa Andrews starring with four tries to be named players' player and receiving the highest players points for the round. It was a great battle with the team down to seven on the field due to twin yellow cards.
Sharon Cobb and Wendy Wilkins rounded out the team points, with Wilkins, tough and making impact through the middle. The team continues to grow in confidence and improve each week, even while missing key players through injury.
The men's team won 24-10 in a tough, physical contest. Always in control of the contest, the Dolphins pulled together to score four tries including the first from captain-coach Blake Polson. The Dolphins lead into half time with a Hafoka Ventupu try taking the score to 12-3 at the break. While the Bulls scored first in the second half, the Dolphins came home strongly with tries from Blake Newcombe and Chris Simon.
Honourable mention to Gavin Maberley-Smith for his tireless effort and the work he did throughout the game. The players dug deep and their relentless effort was shown in yielding the win against the Bulls.
Dolphins president, Greg Harvie, said the teams are moving in the right direction.
"It was a good day for the club with all the hard work at training starting to pay dividends," he said. "Today was a good example of exactly what both teams are capable of. We hope to take this momentum into the coming rounds."
Both teams hope to continue this winning momentum in the two upcoming home games including this Saturday where the men will be up against the Old Bar Clams and the women play Gloucester. On Saturday, June 3 Wauchope Thunder will be making the journey down to play against the Dolphins, with both Forster teams looking to improve on their efforts from their last away match against the Thunder.
