These two beautiful cats are searching for their perfect forever home after being handed into Sweet Pea Animal Hospital late last year.
Collectively, they have both spent a total of 721 days in care.
Piccolo and Chiara were adopted as a pair in August 2022 into a beautiful, loving family.
Unfortunately, their one-year-old human sister developed an allergy to them, so their new family had to make the very tough decision to bring them back to Sweet Pea Animal Hospital last December.
Carers cannot fathom how they are still with them looking for a new home.
Chiara is a regal, affectionate girl who is almost two years old.
She has a beautiful cream ginger, medium length coat that she loves to have brushed and will regularly smooch around your legs asking for affection.
Piccolo is almost 18 months old and is the king of cuddles.
His sweet personality and gentle purr will melt your heart and he is guaranteed to make a wonderful companion.
Although they are not related by blood, Piccolo and Chiara are well and truly bonded and we would love to see them adopted as a pair.
Get in touch with Sweet Pea Animal Hospital, Forster if you would like to adopt these beautiful cats on 6555 2555
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.