Road works in the Great Lakes area

A number of roads and intersections highlighted for repairs in the Great Lakes area have been included in MiidCoast Council's $7.5 million roads program.
The $7.5 million roads program was announced by councillors in 2022 and was designed to reduce the number of roads requiring repeat maintenance.
The program is over and above roadworks already included in council's annual roadworks plan and has allowed council to respond to community interest in accelerating road improvements.
The program originally targeted 30 sections of road on 21 roads across the Mid-Coast.
With careful planning and use of resources, additional roads have been included, bringing the total number of roads in the program to 36.
In the coming days work was expected to begin on a number of roads including, Diamond Drive in Diamond Beach, the intersection of Glider and Osprey in Darawank, Hope Street in Red Head, Lincoln Street in Forster, and Pacific Parade in Tuncurry.
Council contractors are working with local residents affected by the work to limit disruption.
Tallwoods Drive will undergo a gravel re-sheet on the unsealed road between the Lakes Way and The Pulpit, with work expected to take place in coming weeks.
Work on First Ridge Road, Smiths Lake has not yet been scheduled but is likely to begin at the end of May.
In other road news, work on Breese Parade, Forster, which is separate from the $7.5 million, program has been postponed until weather conditions improve to allow for night time work to occur in a bid to limit disruption to the community.
For more information go to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/
