Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

The $7.5 million roads program was announced by councillors in 2022

Updated May 22 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road works in the Great Lakes area
Road works in the Great Lakes area

A number of roads and intersections highlighted for repairs in the Great Lakes area have been included in MiidCoast Council's $7.5 million roads program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.