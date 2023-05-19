The 2022-23 Lower North Coast District Women's Novice singles has been run and won with organisers hoping the tournament's success will encourage a greater number of fledgling bowlers to enter next year.
With numbers well up on the previous edition of the event they still remained well short of the first running of this singles championship which was originally designed for players new to the game.
Unfortunately, the event was yet another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic with potential new bowlers unable to take to the greens for nearly two years.
"Originally the event was only open to players with a maximum of two years bowls membership," district secretary, Julie Scott said.
"But because there were no new players for well over a year because of COVID we had to expand the entry criteria to include players with more than two years' experience," she said.
Both Dianne and Jennifer are not only a credit to their clubs and the game but also to themselves.- NSW State singles champion Sarah Boddington
"We did, however, include a proviso that entrants must not have won certain singles or pairs championships at anytime, anywhere."
Disappointingly only six clubs out of the district's 14 were represented in this years' field but thanks to Harrington with five entrants, Club West (three), Forster (three) and Manning Point (two) there were 16 players who took to the greens at Club West.
After two days, some extremely close games and some excellent bowls, it came down to a showdown between Club West's Jennifer Blanch and Taree Railway's Dianne Bauerhuit in the final.
Both had endured some very close encounters in previous games, displaying the tenacity and mental strength that is needed to succeed, not only in lawn bowls but in all avenues of sport.
NSW State singles champion and Forster Bowling Club player, Sarah Boddington who, as sponsor of the event marked the final, was impressed with the way the two combatants conducted themselves in a quality game that unfortunately could only have one winner, that being Dianne.
"Both Dianne and Jennifer are not only a credit to their clubs and the game but also to themselves," she said.
"I not only congratulate them but also to all the ladies who were courageous enough to enter, for without them we would not have this event.
"I know most were as nervous as anything, being that this was their first time playing in a singles championship, but they will all benefit from the experience.
"Let's hope others will follow and that next year we will have record entries."
