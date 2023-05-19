Great Lakes Advocate
Six clubs of the district's 14 were represented in this years' field

By Clive Bruce
May 19 2023 - 2:00pm
Winner Dianne Bauerhuit with runner-up Jennifer Blanch. Picture supplied.
The 2022-23 Lower North Coast District Women's Novice singles has been run and won with organisers hoping the tournament's success will encourage a greater number of fledgling bowlers to enter next year.

