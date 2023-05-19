Forster Tuncurry will field first and reserve grade sides on Saturday for the Group Three rugby league games against Old Bar at Old Bar.
The Hawks' first grade coach Jake Bolt said "the club is scrambling for numbers" but he is confident they will have sufficient players for the two grades.
The Hawks were forced to forfeit reserve grade against Taree City last Sunday due to a mounting injury toll. Taree City then won the first grade game 64-4.
Old Bar are unbeaten in first grade this year and will have co-captain coach Mick Henry back for Saturday's game.
"It's good that we are getting a full day's football," Old Bar co-captain coach Jordan Worboy's said.
