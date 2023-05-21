Endangered frog populations across the country are getting a vital boost through new sperm freezing technologies uncovered in Newcastle.
The study, led by the University of Newcastle's (UoN) reproductive biologist, Rose Upton, could be the key to ensuring genetic diversity in frog species, which are used for medicine and to balance natural ecosystems.
It comes as frog species dwindle at an unprecedented rate globally.
In Australia, this decline is from loss of habitat and disasters like the Black Summer bushfires.
Dr Upton said the pace of conservation work has previously delayed rigorous testing.
"We have always assumed a certain way has been the best way," Dr Upton said.
"It's been almost a necessity that really rigorous research has been skipped.
"We've just done the best we can because of massive declines [in frog species].
"This study improved the protocol by questioning our old assumptions."
The study found using less sugar when freezing sperm leads to better breeding results by producing more intact membranes, which can be implanted in female frogs through IVF.
The study was tested on six frog species and all were better preserved through the the new method.
Dr Upton said creating genetic diversity and preventing inbreeding would be key to long-term survival.
"Ideally, we would be collecting sperm from all populations of all frogs right now if you could," she said.
"The earlier you do that, the more of that genetic diversity you are going to capture."
Dr Upton's work has turned particularly to the Green and Golden Bell Frog, which is locally endangered in Newcastle.
She has also studied the Littlejohn's Tree Frog, which has a small population in the Watagans National Park.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.