The 80s and 90s had seen basic computer-based driver aid systems such as ABS and traction control but it was the 2000s that really marked the dawn of the age of autonomy (or semi-autonomy) in road travel.
This was when the combination of radars, cameras, and computers saw safety features become more active, more sophisticated and more automated in ways aimed at mitigating our lapses behind the wheel.
Some of the advances 2004 - Volvo introduce the blind spot information system (BLIS) using cameras and motion sensors to avoid accidental collisions when the driver is parking or switching lanes.
2005 - Jaguar and Citroen develop the pop-up bonnet, designed to reduce pedestrian injury risk. The lane departure system now appears in the Citroen C4, C5, and C6. 2008 - Volvo introduce autonomous emergency braking on its XC60, automatically braking to help drivers mitigate or prevent collisions when sensors pick up an oncoming vehicle.
2009 - Citroen and Bosch introduce intelligent anti-skid system called Snowmotion, giving better vehicle control in snowy or icy conditions. 2010 - Volvo develop the pedestrian detection system, causing cars to brake automatically when they detect a pedestrian. It uses camera and radar technology to keep an eye out for other vehicles and pedestrians.
From January 2023 a number of new active safety system test scenarios are included in ANCAP's testing procedures with new safety features encouraged, and scoring adjusted to incentivise a higher level of safety.
It is important to note that the active safety technologies fitted to today's vehicles are not designed to replace the driver.
Rather, they are being fitted - through ANCAP's encouragement - to assist you as the driver with the driving task and reduce the chance and/or severity of a crash. Adaptive cruise control which controls the speed of the vehicle enabling it to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front Active lane centering which helps keep the vehicle within its intended lane
Some vehicle manufacturers have introduced models overseas with a level three system called Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS), which meet United Nations Regulation 157, also known as 'Traffic Jam Assist'. ALKS or other level three systems are not yet available in Australia or New Zealand, but when they do arrive it is important to remember the driver must be prepared to take control of the vehicle at all times.
There you have it - how far we have come in car safety. But at the end of the day the driver is the ultimate ingredient in safe driving. Use the aids but don't depend on them.
