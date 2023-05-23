Everyone needs a buddy, a friend to look out for your wellbeing, pick you up when things get out of control, and to share joys and milestones.
But, more importantly, sometimes you need a buddy who has shared experiences - someone who has 'your back'.
Buddy Up is an Australia-wide organisation with a goal to assist serving and ex-service personnel, first responders and their families feel valued and connected in their community.
The effects of leaving the service can impact both physical and mental health and for some it is a big adjustment to life after service.
Buddy Up has a focus on ensuring buddies are in the 'well zone' of mental and physical health.
Buddy Up Australia offers a way for people who have served their country, either domestically or overseas, to connect with like-minded people and feel that sense of purpose again.
And, that can be through physical and mental fitness, volunteering for worthwhile projects, socialising or arts and craft projects.
It all gets locked up in the nervous system and comes out later.- Jess Karnaghan
Forster chapter co-leaders, Jess Karnaghan and Rebecca Gallagher have both witnessed and experienced their fair share of traumatic scenarios in their previous professions.
One-time New Zealand army medic, Rebecca believed her journey was part of her progress through life.
After going through a divorce and leaving her secure position after nine years in the army, and relocating to Forster, Rebecca began to question life's choices.
"Is this all there is to life?", she asked herself.
As a young police detective Jess was confronted with death on a regular basis; youth suicide, the murder of an innocent baby and mother.
"I've attended a lot of sad situations," she said.
"What keeps going on in my mind is the ongoing domestic violence (situation)."
Jess, who is now a holistic life coach said: "It all gets locked up in the nervous system and comes out later."
Since the Forster chapter was established two years ago, 48 members of the community (and close to 90 on Facebook) have sought the friendship and support Buddy Up brings.
"Everything is open and honest; they know they are safe; they need people to understand them and have people to get 'it' and not apologise for not being okay," Rebecca said.
"We have an open door policy and someone to point you in the right direction and provide guidance."
"A lot of members want the more holistic approach; people want alternatives."
Buddy Up also supports family members.
The Forster chapter, along with Nabiac RSL sub-branch works closely as volunteers at Coolongolook-based Sunny's Place, a working property dedicated to empowering people with disabilities, veterans and at-risk youths.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
