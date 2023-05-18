Missing teenager located

A teenage boy missing from Tuncurry yesterday, Thursday, May 18, has been located safe and well.
The 13-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen walking into bush land wearing a dark blue hooded jumper, black track pants, and black shoes with white stripes near the golf course along The Lakes Way, Tuncurry at about 6pm
Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District were notified and in conjunction with the NSW Police Dog Squad and the State Emergency Service (SES) a land search was activated to locate the boy.
Shortly before midnight he was located by rescuers.
Serious concerns were held for Juztun due to his age and a number of medical conditions he has.
