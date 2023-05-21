MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle, along with councillors, Troy Fowler and Peter Epov, will travel to Sydney early next month to attend the NSW Local Roads Congress 2023.
Cr Tickle will attend in his capacity as the Local Government NSW representative for the NSW Transport Directorate.
The congress will be held at Parliament House on Monday, June 5.
This year's theme, Putting policies into practice, the congress will cover a diverse range of topics including natural disaster recovery funding, road asset benchmarking, valuation of road assets and sustainable investment of road funding.
While Cr Tickle's expenses would be funded by the Transport Directorate, the bill for councillors Fowler and Epov would be picked up by MidCoast Council.
The registration event was approximately $540 per participant, while accommodation would be approximately $360 per participant.
