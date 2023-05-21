Adventurous devil released by Chris Hemsworth found with joeys

A Tasmanian devil released by actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Patakay at Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary has been found with joeys.
The devil, named Adventurous Lisa, was one of 11 devils released into the 400 hectare-sanctuary in October 2020.
Chris Hemsworth participated in the release with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, and their three children.
And it was Mr Hemsworth who released Lisa.
The devils were the first of their species to be re-wilded on mainland Australia since their extinction more than 3000 years ago, and the release made international news.
The cohort was born and bred at Aussie Ark, after 90 per cent of the population was wiped out by the deadly and highly contagious devil facial tumour disease.
Aussie Ark managing director, Tim Faulkner was entrusted with this "insurance population" of Tasmanian devils to help save the species from imminent extinction and oversaw the historic release in October 2020 into the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
Now, almost three years later, Aussie Ark staff were in the middle of routine devil health checks when they discovered Lisa....and her joeys.
"This is hugely significant," Mr Faulkner said.
"It's the very first confirmed devil joeys of 2023, and proof yet again that our breeding and rewilding program is a huge success."
Within hours Mr Faulkner shared the news with partners Re:wild and WildArk. Cofounder of WildArk, Mark Hutchison attended the original release in October 2020.
Mr Hutchison is also delighted by Lisa's new progeny and all it represents.
"This is a real success story for devils, and it's heart-warming to see that all the hard work that has gone into this project has been rewarded with the birth of these joeys," Mr Hutchison said.
The Tasmanian devil is an iconic Australian predator that has the potential to help control cats and foxes and allow native species to flourish.
"The devil is in the detail, and Australia was missing an important detail with the absence of the Tasmanian devil," Mr Faulkner said.
"This mighty carnivorous marsupial was once a keystone species on mainland Australia. With every joey we turn back time. So I'm delighted for Chris and all our partners and supporters, for the discovery of Lisa and this proof that she's thriving and breeding."
Aussie Ark celebrates this incredible event with partners Re:wild, Wild Ark, the Australian Reptile Park, WIRES, Glencore, and FAME.
The Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary Lisa now calls home is heavenly for the carnivorous marsupials. It's fenced and free of invasive predators, which will allow the devils to thrive once more as native apex predators.
Aussie Ark's #DevilComeback campaign was launched during the 2020 devils' release, and was the first step in returning 16 keystone species to the wild to bring balance back to Australia's ecosystem.
Help support Aussie Ark's mission to re-wild Australia by donating today at www.aussieark.org.au.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.