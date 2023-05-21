Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Adventurous devil released by Chris Hemsworth found with joeys

May 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tasmanian devil released by actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Patakay at Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary has been found with joeys.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.